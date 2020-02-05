Avoid 400 block of Bruce Ave. due to assault investigation, Windsor police

Windsor police are urging the public to avoid the 400 block of Bruce Avenue in downtown Windsor as officers are active in the area.

Police say they are investigating "an assault report, possibly involving weapons."

A residence on Bruce Avenue, north of University Avenue, is "being contained," as police are in the area.

It is unclear how long roads will be blocked off.

More to come.

Park Street W from Church St to west of Bruce Ave is blocked off by Windsor police<br><br>Not sure for how long yet<br><br>Police say they are searching for a suspect in the area and the public should avoid <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/windsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#windsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/14bAcbdtUb">pic.twitter.com/14bAcbdtUb</a> —@KaitieFraser