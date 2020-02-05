Skip to Main Content
Avoid 400 block of Bruce Ave. due to assault investigation, Windsor police
Windsor police are urging the public to avoid the 400 block of Brice Avenue in downtown Windsor as officers are active in the area.

Windsor police blocked off the 400 block of Bruce Avenue Wednesday as they investigated an assault report. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

Police say they are investigating "an assault report, possibly involving weapons."

A residence on Bruce Avenue, north of University Avenue, is "being contained," as police are in the area. 

It is unclear how long roads will be blocked off. 

More to come.

