Bright Lights protesters want Windsor council to review funding priorities

While families are enjoying the Bright Lights festival in Jackson Park, a group of protesters are joining them at the park to rally the mayor and city council to review how the city is spending its money.

"We see Bright Lights as essentially one example of a series of decisions that our council has made, which kind of prioritizes Windsor's public image," said Ocean Connolly, organizer of Friday night's rally.

Connolly said the group's goal is to raise awareness of some of the issues that need funding around the city, like affordable housing and addictions.

The City of Windsor earmarked $3 million for the festival back in 2017 and half of that money will be spent on this year's event.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says just because there's a Bright Lights festival doesn't mean the city isn't helping the homeless. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

One of the signs held by the protesters read "we can do both, but people first."

According to Connolly, the city is focusing too much on trying to attract people to the city.

"Mayor Dilkens keeps talking about tourism. We are not a tourist city, we will never be a tourist city, we are a working-class city at our core," said Connolly, adding if the city wants to commit funding to the arts, sports or tourism, the city should "start small."

"Arts are extremely important, but that should start with supporting our local artists."

During the mayor's year-end interview with CBC Windsor News Live at 6 with host Arms Bumanlag, Dilkens said it's all about striking a balance.

Bright Lights is starting in Windsor for the night - <br><br>But at the entrance are a few protestors calling in to question the city’s spending priorities. <a href="https://t.co/fizOTANCjl">pic.twitter.com/fizOTANCjl</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

"It's not a [matter of] if you do this, you can't do that," he said. "People like to frame it that way. If you have Bright Lights, you can't help people who are homeless."

He said that kind of thinking is a false narrative.

Additionally, he said the Bright Lights event adds to the quality of life for people in Windsor.

To that, Connolly would say spending millions on a once-a-year event "is not a sustainable decision."

"People in Windsor aren't able to enjoy events like this, if they don't have somewhere to sleep."