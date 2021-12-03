Bright Lights shine in Jackson Park as festival kicks off
Bright Lights has returned to Jackson Park after a year where the cheer had to be a bit more physically distant because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival will run to Jan. 9
The festival features music and vendors along with thousands of lights on display.
This year's theme is Walking in a Windsor Wonderland.
Silent night, the sensory friendly version of Bright Lights will be held on Tuesday evenings. Lights will be on, sound will be muted, strobe lights will be paused and it will be a peaceful environment for those who have sensory sensitivities.
The festival runs nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 9.
With files from Chris Ensing and Jennifer La Grassa
