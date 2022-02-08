Police tell drivers to avoid Huron Church Road as Ambassador Bridge protest snarls traffic

Navigating around border crossings in Windsor may be challenging as the Ambassador Bridge protests block traffic and cause back-ups.

The Canada Border Services Agency continues to report that the Ambassador Bridge is temporarily closed to traffic in both directions, however Windsor police tweeted that the bridge is accessible from Wyandotte Street West for U.S.-bound traffic.

Protesters did block part of Wyandotte Street West heading toward the bridge for some time this morning, but that has since cleared.

An update on the single access point at the Ambassador Bridge: <a href="https://t.co/uCL4y9JwjA">pic.twitter.com/uCL4y9JwjA</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

Windsor police are also warning people to avoid Huron Church Road and are asking people to find an alternative route. As of 11 a.m., Huron Church was backed up as far as Prince Road.

Traffic along Huron Church Rd remains congested. Pls continue to avoid the area or find alternate route. Officers will maintain a visible police presence to ensure order & public safety. We wish to thank everyone for their patience in dealing with traffic delays. dg 12833 —@WindsorPolice

CBC also received reports of backups on the Herb Gray Parkway Tuesday morning.

While cross-border commuter traffic is able to use the Windsor-Detroit tunnel, which is showing no delays, Windsor police suggest commercial traffic could divert to the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia where, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, there is more than an hour-long wait according to the CBSA.