Windsor

Police tell drivers to avoid Huron Church Road as Ambassador Bridge protest snarls traffic

Navigating around border crossings in Windsor today may be challenging as the Ambassador Bridge protests block traffic and cause back ups. 

Police say commercial traffic can use Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia

Jacob Barker · CBC News ·
Traffic backed up on the Herb Gray Parkway Tuesday morning. (Michael Evans/CBC)

The Canada Border Services Agency continues to report that the Ambassador Bridge is temporarily closed to traffic in both directions, however Windsor police tweeted that the bridge is accessible from Wyandotte Street West for U.S.-bound traffic.

Protesters did block part of Wyandotte Street West heading toward the bridge for some time this morning, but that has since cleared.

Windsor police are also warning people to avoid Huron Church Road and are asking people to find an alternative route. As of 11 a.m., Huron Church was backed up as far as Prince Road. 

CBC also received reports of backups on the Herb Gray Parkway Tuesday morning.

While cross-border commuter traffic is able to use the Windsor-Detroit tunnel, which is showing no delays, Windsor police suggest commercial traffic could divert to the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia where, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, there is more than an hour-long wait according to the CBSA.

