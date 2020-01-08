Windsor breaks cold weather record April 16, with snow on the way

Windsor set a cold weather record Thursday morning with a low of -5.1 C, narrowly beating the previous mark of -4.8 C set in 2014.

But temperatures quickly picked up on Thursday to a balmy -2 C.

"That can really happen when you're dealing with a clear sky especially early in the morning," said Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng.

This week has been relatively cold compared to last, attributed to the jet stream said Cheng. But overall, it's nothing unusual.

In fact, Cheng said last week's temperatures were higher than normal.

"So this really is a month of big temperature slants," he said.

There are two to four centimetres of snow in the forecast for Friday.

"But keep in mind that a lot of that snow won't stick because we might back in to a period of rain briefly before we go back to the colder temperatures for Friday night," said Cheng.

Friday's snow forecast pales in comparison to 1982 when Windsor was walloped with 20.4 centimetres on April 6 of that year.

Watch| Windsor snow in spring of '82:

In 1982, Windsor, Ont., was hit with a spring snowstorm that dropped 20.4 cm of snow on the border city. 1:10

"Stupid" was one word for it, and it's the word the man holding a snow shovel used to describe the wintry blast that hit Windsor, Ont., 38 years ago.