Isaac Brogan says he often writes the words he's given at spelling bees on one hand with his finger.

The Grade 5 student at Maranatha Christian Academy in Windsor, Ont., used the technique earlier this spring to win a regional spelling bee.

The winning word was "conundrum."

Brogan, 11, outlasted 24 other elementary students in March.

That earned him a spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee that takes place next week in National Harbor, Md., — just outside of Washington, D.C.

His mother Paulette says her family is proud of Isaac's dedication toward spelling and she hopes it continues to pay off.

Isaac started reading at a very young age, she says, and he continues reads a lot.

"He just loves words. He loves to spend time reading," said Paulette. "He loves to build words."

"He's learning roots and prefixes and suffixes and what they mean. And that's how he's able to to build a word. So it's kind of like a puzzle to him."

Isaac spoke with Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa about next week's competition and what got him there. Isaac was also quizzed on three words — jealousy, valedictorian and vinaigrette — all of which he quickly and correctly spelled.

Here's part of their conversation.

How hard did you think the spelling bee was in Windsor?

I did study a lot and I remembered the words. But there is just this one word, "commerce," I wasn't sure of … but thankfully, God helped me. And he gave me the right choice.

People who were at the spelling bee noticed that you had a very special technique to keep you on track when you spelled words. What do you do with your hands?

When I was spelling the word, if I just wanted to keep track because I wouldn't want to lose track, I would just write it on my hand — write the letter and then say it. It's just easier for me to make sure.

Most of the spellers at the local bee were pretty calm the whole time. But, Isaac, I heard that you were raising your arms, pointing to the sky — really getting into it. What do you find the most fun about spelling?

Just not hearing the bell and knowing that you got a word right. I don't know, it's kind of like a talent show. It's just some kind of thrill on spelling a word for a competition.

I study a couple of hours a day. - Isaac Brogan

How much practicing have you been doing for the National Spelling Bee?

I have a program called SpellPundit. And sometimes when we go to the library, I put on some lo-fi music and start studying. It just shows me the word and divides the words into lists so I can go through and then move on to the next list, so on and so forth.

I also have an app on my mom's phone and it's called Word Club. It was made by the Script Spelling Bee so I can just go through the words that would be on the lists that I was given for the regional bee. I study a couple of hours a day.

Isaac Brogan and his mom Paulette say they're both excited about what's to come at next week's Scripps National Spelling Bee near Washington, D.C.

What are you most looking forward to with the competition?

I'm looking forward to actually spelling my words.

I'm also looking forward to possibly making a few friends and maybe a pen pal or two and meeting some new people.

How competitive are Scrabble games in the Brogan household?

About the only reasons I don't win is because of my parents, because it's time to go to bed or something.

When it comes to being on that stage, what do you think is going to feel like for you?

It's probably going to feel similar to the regional bee, but I have seen a few videos of the national bee and the stage looks really cool.

And then the pronouncer for the words, he won one year and it would be cool to see some of the winners because a lot of the winners are going there.