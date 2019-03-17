Windsor-born Dave Merheje wins comedy album of the year at JUNOS

Windsor-born Dave Merheje is taking home a Juno after winning comedy album of the year at Saturday's Juno Gala Dinner and Awards ceremony in London, Ont.

Shortly after picking up the statuette, the comedian said he isn't sure his father, who he called the source of his jokes, even knows what the Junos are.

Merheje brought his dad down from the Rose City by train to check out the award show scene.

When asked if his dad knows now, Merheje wasn't optimistic.

"No, he's sitting out there confused."

Merheje's Good Friend Bad Grammar album was released in 2018 and touches on his time growing up on the border of Windsor and Detroit and working as a stand-up comedian at clubs.

'The industry isn't as dope for us'

Merheje's win puts him alongside a select few Canadian comedians that have won the award because it was discontinued in 1984.

"I don't think it should have ever left," he said on Saturday night, praising the country's comedy scene.

"It's like there's so many funny Canadian comics and unfortunately the industry isn't as dope for us."

Merheje said he hopes this award, which came back to the Juno Awards in 2018, will inspire people to search out Canadian comics.

Laughing to get through the dark stuff

When asked about why he performs comedy, Merheje said his friends and comedy heroes have helped him laugh through some serious times.

"You'll meet a lot of people who are going through a rough period and your comedy helped, and that's dope," said Merheje.

"It helps me too. Comics like Richard Pryor ... help me get through a lot of stuff and my comic friends around me, if I'm bummed out I watch them," he said.

Merheje, who has a comedy special on Netflix this year, said he's happy with his growth as a comedian.

"You just try to build a future as an adult instead of just running around getting drunk or high," he said.

"We still do that — but not excessive," he joked.

Watch Merheje accept his award