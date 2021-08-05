Windsor residents rally in support of border officers on verge of strike action

Windsorites gathered near the Ambassador Bridge Wednesday evening in support of border officers who are on the verge of strike action.

Around 5:30 p.m., residents gathered in the McDonalds parking lot near the bridge to show solidarity with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers, who are poised to take strike action after three years without a contract.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, union leaders representing the border officers sent out a statement saying that employees would be taking job action as of Friday morning at 6 a.m. if negotiations that day were not successful.

Quite a large crowd forming at the McDonald's parking lot near the Ambassador Bridge. These people are rallying in support of border officers across the country. More than 8,500 workers are expected to take strike action Friday.

Around 8,500 CBSA workers are represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU). Workers who are considered essential will be taking part in a work-to-rule, which is not a full strike but will likely result in slowdowns at the border, according to the unions.

According to Alissa Howe, CIU Local 18 president, border officers will be doing their jobs to the fullest the law will allow.

"We'll be asking if you have any pet, plant, meat, animal products. If you have a pet with you, if you have a vaccination certificate," said Howe. "Possibly less lines being open, more questioning, more examination."

If the job action goes ahead, it will come just days before Canada allows entry to fully vaccinated leisure travellers from the U.S. for the first time since March 2020. The new rules for U.S. citizens and permanent residents take effect on Aug. 9.

In a statement to CBC News, the CBSA said it will "respond quickly to any job action" to ensure the border remains safe and open to legitimate travellers and goods.

The agency also noted that 90 per cent of border agents have been identified as essential workers. A CBSA spokesperson said that in the event of strike action, "we expect that our officers will continue to fulfil their duties with the highest level of integrity and professionalism."

The unions mainly want:

- Salary parity with other law enforcement workers in Canada.
- Better protections against harassment and discrimination.
- A remote work policy for non-uniformed members.

Strike and work-to-rule action is targeted to begin Friday.

The unions say they are fighting for salary parity with other law enforcement workers in Canada, better protections against harassment and discrimination and a remote work policy for non-uniformed members.

If a deal is not reached, the job action could slow down operations at commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and CBSA offices as well.