Blenheim barber getting the spotlight for TV show appearance

A Blenheim barber is being featured on the television show the Global Barber.

Hosted by Cedric Small, the program showcases barbers around the world, the culture of local barbershops and their impacts on the community.

Gregory Dennis, master barber at the Black Comb Barber and Shave Parlour, was excited at the opportunity to show the show's crew his shop Tuesday, and introduce them to Blenheim.

"I think it's the people that make it really special," Dennis said.

"I'm just lucky enough to be a part of it."

Dennis said the barbershop started as a side hustle and quickly turned into a full-time job.

"It's been just a roller-coaster of emotions. It's been everything I wanted and it's exploding," he said.

"This [was] actually just going to be a weekend project that took off faster and more exponential than I assumed, like it's just been incredible."

The barbershop experience

Small said the show aims to take people deeper than just how to cut hair, and touches on the importance of the barbershop, especially in smaller communities.

"The show is about the barber," he said, "and it's to showcase the barbershop in their town.

"What is it like to come into Gregory's barbershop and get a haircut?"

Dennis just wants to give a space for patrons to relax, get a haircut and hopefully have a good time.

"Every town needs a good barber, and I think it's more than just cutting hair. I think it's somewhere where guys can go to get groomed, but also have, you know, an outlet somewhere to talk to you almost like a barbershop confessional," he said.

"There's some laughs or some bantering. It's just a good time. But I think that it makes a community special when they have a hub where they can go to."

Jeremy Griffiths, the show's producer, said going to smaller communities like Blenheim has its own set of benefits.

"These smaller towns, it's a little more home feel to it," he said.

"People are happy to help out, not just for their own promotion's sake, but to help you."

Dennis said he is proud and humbled by the support Blenheim and the surrounding communities have shown him.

"I think if I didn't have everyone on my side give me support, I wouldn't be here. I think it's because of them," he said.

"I had the opportunity and the chance to not only be their barber, but be part of the community and their friend."

