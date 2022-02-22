This blogger is inviting people to explore Black culinary culture in Windsor

When it comes to Black food culture, there really is something for everyone, says Eden Hagos, founder of the Black Foodie Blog.

The site is issuing a challenge that's encouraging people to try Black cuisine and support a local Black restaurant.

"Black food culture is super diverse," Hagos told CBC News. "There's something for everybody, whether you're looking for some really spicy cuisine, or you're looking for something plant-based, or maybe you want to try something that is packed with protein.

"I think what I like the best about many of the different Black food cultures that I've experienced is it's all very communal," she said. "It involves a lot of love, and there are so many delicious dishes from across the African diaspora in Windsor."

Hagos said the Black Foodie blog is trying to make it as easy as possible for people to try the food.

"If you're not familiar with this food, it can be intimidating," she said. "You don't know what's on the menu. You might not be sure what it's going to taste like."

"I get a lot of feedback of, 'I can't handle the heat,' and that's fine," she said. "There's actually a lot of Ethiopian dishes that are very flavorful that don't have a lot of pepper in it. So you could feed that to your kids who might not be ready for that dose of spice."

The blog, Hagos said, includes a lot of tips and tricks to help people enjoy the food.

That, she said, will help people who partake in the Black Foodie challenge, and place an order.

"We partnered with Skip the Dishes this month to give people lots of tips on how to bring that really like amazing cultural food experience home," she said. "We have home cooks and other influencers within the community, from Ghana, from the Caribbean, from Nigeria, from Ethiopia, from all over, who are sharing tips on how to eat their cultural food.

"That means everything from what to look for on the menu, how to read the menu, how to enjoy the food at home, how to reheat it properly, like, you know, just like really practical, tangible tips for people to get the best out of their dining experience."

While Hagos is encouraging people to support Black-owned restaurants during Black History Month in February, the challenge will continue after that.

"The easiest way, I think, to support a Black business is to eat from a really great Black restaurant," she said. "And I think it's lots of fun to do so. But this goes beyond Black History Month, because we create incredible food all year round.

"I think once you start to engage with these restaurants and try it and bring some of that takeout home, you'll see how incredible it is."

The blog itself — located at blackfoodie.co as well as on Instagram — also includes recipes, guides to restaurants in cities around the world and a merchandise shop.

