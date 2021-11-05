Petro Canada owner stops seniors from sending Bitcoin in scam twice in last week

The owner of the Petro Canada in Belle River, Ont. says he has been noticing a lot of seniors coming into his shop to use the Bitcoin machine.

Amarjit Singh has had the bitcoin machine in his store for the past three months.

Over that time he has noticed 12 seniors coming in to buy bitcoin, but only because they thought they had to pay a fine to the RCMP or Canada Border Services Agency.

"The first case was an individual, a senior citizen came in and he was on the phone using this machine and he was talking very loud over his phone and I asked and I at first I thought maybe he was having an argument with somebody," he said.

"He told me he was accused of caught in a scam in a global smuggling ring, and he has RCMP on the phone with him all day long and trying. And he's trying to sort his case out and they ask about $6,000 from him through Bitcoin."

Amarjit Singh points to the warning sign he added to the Bitcoin machine to try to prevent more people falling victim. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Singh said he was able to prevent the man from transferring that money, but unfortunately found out he had already sent $975.

Then, Singh said, another man came in with a similar story.

"He was told to put the money there and he'll get money back into his regular bank account because his back account was compromised, that's what he told me."

There are two warning signs on this machine, now that Singh added one of his own. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, this is a new variation on a scam. Victims are being contacted by the scammers posing as Canada Border Services workers and being told that the agency has intercepted a package addressed to the victim and that it contains illegal substances. They may ask for personal information or demand money to be transferred.

On a cellphone it can look legitimate, Singh said.

"When you look at the caller I.D., it actually says RCMP."

In both cases in Belle River, police were notified and the Ontario Provincial Police said they are investigating.

They say being scammed with Bitcoin is especially bad because it's impossible to trace.

Police don't collect fines with Bitcoin 0:16 OPP Const. Steven Duguay says police will never ask for fines to be paid with Bitcoin. 0:16

"Unlike a financial institution that we do know our charter banks, once you send a transfer through a bank, you can reverse those charges if they haven't been processed yet or, you know, the end user," said OPP Const. Steven Duguay.

"A lot of times with these cryptocurrencies, we don't know the end user, and once that that transaction is sent, it's irreversible."

The machine at Singh's Petro Canada has a warning label on it and he has also added one of his own to prevent more people from becoming victims.

He also told staff to keep an eye out for more potential victims.

More from CBC Windsor: