Windsor BIA petition calling for lockdown 'fairness' for small businesses

The Downtown Windsor BIA is taking aim at newly imposed lockdown restrictions, saying they unfairly benefit big-box stores over small businesses.

The group has launched a petition asking the provincial government to change the rules in order to level the playing field.

"We all agree that we need to work together to stop the spread of disease but small retailers and main streets are asking that measures be implemented carefully and fairly. We want people to be able to shop safely and shop local," the petition states.

Windsor-Essex entered a lockdown overnight on Monday, amid the holiday shopping rush.

The new restrictions mean retail businesses that sell essential goods or services can remain open at 50 per cent capacity, while non-essential businesses have to close or stay open for delivery and curbside pick up only.

Under the rules, grocery, hardware and convenience stores, along with businesses selling alcohol, are allowed to welcome customers in store. Pet and safety supply stores are also considered essential.

As long as the stores have the green light to open, however, there's no restrictions on what items they can sell.

Gym owner Sean Labute says he'll be able to sustain his business for the next little bit, but depending on how long this goes they may have to close down. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

The petition calls on the government to ban department and big-box stores from selling goods that small businesses aren't allowed to open their doors to sell.

Hybrid Training Academy owner Sean Labute told CBC News that his gym has to completely close as there is no curbside pickup or takeout for the service he offers.

"We have zero revenue but you know some people still want to help out the gym and try to keep it open," he said. "If it continues to go on ... the resources aren't infinite and eventually things will fold, but I think the whole fitness industry is at the risk of folding right now."

He continued to say that it's unfair small businesses have to close as, unlike big box retailers, they tend to keep contact logs and there's fewer people coming into the store to touch the products.

"There's much less merchandise and staff to keep track of, there's much less customers to keep track of, the tracing is much easier," he said. "[Big box stores] really [are] the major vectors of transmission and to watch the general public, which is all the small businesses, go down in flames, it's disheartening."

Vintage clothing store owner Cerafina De Luca suggests that they close off sections in big box stores selling items that can be sold in small businesses. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Meanwhile, Full Circle Vintage owner Cerafina De Luca, says she's still able to sell some products through online sales and curbside pickup, though a lack of in-person customers is still hurting her.

"I understand that they are considered essential, however they are selling clothing like myself, like books like my neighbour down the street ... so to be fair and square they should possibly section off those areas in these big box stores and then it can be a fair playing field for all of us," she said.

She added that this lockdown may cause her to permanently close down her shop.

Brian Yeomans, chair of the Downtown Windsor BIA, told CBC News Friday that business owners are feeling "frustrated."

"We've been talking about this for a while now, the fact that big box stores are considered essential services because they sell groceries but they also sell t-shirts and candles and a lot of things that small businesses can also sell, however because they are considered essential service they can stay open and these small businesses are being forced to close," he said.

He added that the locations are run by families and not corporations, so there needs be a "level playing field."

The federal and provincial government, he said, should consider giving small businesses extra assistance as they have staff and bills to pay.

The petition also calls on the government to ensure COVID-19 orders "maximize the ability of small businesses to continue to operate."

The group argues that restrictions should be based on factors such as the size of the space, mask use and social distancing rather than "arbitrary" definitions of essential goods and services.

The petition has more than 4,400 signatures as of Monday.

'Logistical nightmare'

Three weeks ago, as Toronto went into lockdown, Ontario Premier Doug Ford acknowledged such restrictions are "not fair" to small business but said it would be impractical to halt sales of some goods within larger stores.

"After speaking to some of the big-box stores, it would be a logistical nightmare," he said at a press conference late last month. "They have essential items spread out throughout their whole store and then on top of that, how do they monitor it and restrict people from going in there?"

Free parking

Meanwhile, the City of Windsor says its offering free meter parking for up to 15 minutes to encourage people to pick up meals from local businesses.

In a statement, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said he's proud the city is finding ways to help small businesses cope with the effects of the pandemic.