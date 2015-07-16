Local BIAs make donations to support mega-hospital appeal

Two Windsor business improvement associations have thrown their support behind the mega-hospital appeal.

Both the Downtown Windsor BIA and the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA have made monetary donations and publicly announced their support.

On March 15, the DWBIA donated $5,000 to the Citizens for an Accountable Mega-Hospital Planning Process group for their appeal to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

At the time, the DWBIA said they had "grave concerns" about the loss of the hospital from city centre. DWBIA chair Brian Yeomans would not comment further.

Wade Griffith, Wyandotte Town Centre BIA chair, called the hospital "critical" to the area.

"We are working hard to revitalize our area and this would be a major setback," said Griffith. The Wyandotte Town Centre BIA donated $1,000 to the CAMPP group.

A tribunal meeting on March 20, 2019 at city hall was held to gather information. The appeal process is expected to set a precedent within the LPAT process, which recently replaced the Ontario Municipal Board.