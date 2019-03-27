BIA donations to mega-hospital appeal may not be allowed, says Windsor mayor

Windsor's mayor says BIA budgets may be pulled if they use dollars to oppose the mega-hospital.

Drew Dilkens announced in a news conference Friday afternoon that he has observed red flags in some BIA behaviours, and that a municipal auditor will be looking at their spending.

"These are tax dollars that we've collected from businesses and property owners, and transferred to the BIAs for very specific purposes that are enunciated in the Municipal Act," said Dilkens.

Behind him was a row of mega-hospital supporters and Essex County warden Gary McNamara.

Mayor Dilkens stands in front of a dozen regional leaders he says supports the site of the acute care hospital. <br><br>“We need to come together as a community to show the government of Ontario that we’re committed,” he says. <a href="https://t.co/gLnDqu2M89">pic.twitter.com/gLnDqu2M89</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

Dilkens said the "nuclear option" is to dissolve those BIAs.

Ongoing appeal

In the past several months, a group leading the effort to oppose the mega-hospital location on County Road 42, Citizens for an Accountable Megahospital Planning Process (CAMPP), has received donations from Downtown Windsor BIA and Wyandotte Town Centre BIA to support its appeal.

CAMPP is currently appealing the decision to place the mega-hospital closer to the county.

McNamara, who is also the Tecumseh mayor, said there was a wide range of consultations to choose the hospital's location. No matter what the choice was, there would have been people opposed to the decision, he said.

He agrees with Dilkens that it's only a vocal minority that's opposed to the site.

Dilkens is asked if anything could happen to councillors opposed to the selected site, following threat to the budget of BIAs. <br><br>He references the code of conduct. <a href="https://t.co/9alPbholrp">pic.twitter.com/9alPbholrp</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

"The silent majority is silent no longer," said McNamara. He pointed to the importance of ensuring they keep the provincial funding for the $2-billion hospital project.

"Delay is our enemy, not our friend," he said.

Dilkens also mentioned the city will go to the code of conduct should a councillor oppose the mega-hospital location.

Local Planning Appeal Tribunal announced it will be doing a full oral hearing of the mega-hospital decision. A date and location has yet to be determined.