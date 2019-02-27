Watch Transit Windsor's massive 'bendy bus' go for a test drive

Curious transit riders are being invited to hop aboard the new, 18.9m-long "bendy bus" the agency is taking on a test drive.

This week, the Nova LFS Artic (short for "articulated") bus has been parked at major transit hubs for riders to check out. On Tuesday, the bus was stationed at Devonshire Mall. On Wednesday and Thursday, the bus will be at the Windsor International Transit Terminal in downtown Windsor from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We're currently doing a service delivery review, which means that we're going to be looking at all aspects of transit ... and part of this is looking at different sized buses," explained Tony Houad, senior manager of fleet and support services for Transit Windsor.

According to the manufacturer, the loading capacity of the standard-sized (12.2m) Nova LFS buses used by Transit Windsor is 80 passengers, with up to 41 seats. The longer, articulated version can carry 112, which includes seating for up to 62.

Tony Houad is Transit Windsor's senior manager of fleet and support services. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

When the test drive was initially announced, Transit Windsor indicated the bus would be running on regular routes, for use by real, fare-paying passengers. Houad said insurance issues — the bus is still in the manufacturer's name — have complicated that plan, but they hope to have that resolved when the bus returns for another test drive in March.

The last time Transit Windsor used articulated buses was in the 1980s, when the agency borrowed the extra-long buses for use during events such as fireworks night.

Houad said if the service delivery review indicates that Transit Windsor should purchase articulated buses, the agency could have its own bendy buses on the road by 2021 or 2022.

The big bus has already been a hit with interested riders — and people on the street.

"We had people stopping what they're doing, and pulling out their phones, taking videos because they've never seen an [articulated] bus before," Houad said. "They'll stop, they'll smile, they'll wave at us."

St. Clair College students Loveneek Singh and Sukhpal Kaur loved the articulated bus. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

St. Clair College students Loveneek Singh and Sukhpal Kaur were among the Windsorites who checked out the bus at the transit terminal Wednesday.

"We've seen these buses in Toronto, it's nice to see them in Windsor, man. It looks so good," said Singh. "All the buses are full when we go to college; they have to send [additional ones]. If the bus is big ... we can [get to classes on] time."

Transit Windsor driver Marlene Fields drove articulated buses during her time as a Mississauga Transit driver in the 1980s. She it is very similar to driving a standard-size bus — as long as you remember that the bus is much longer and use mirrors to assist.

Fields supports Transit Windsor investigating the idea of buying larger buses.

"Let's face it. With ridership going up and so many more people on every bus, being able to accommodate [more people] would just help the system so much," she said.

Transit Windsor driver Marlene Fields says the new bendy bus maneuvers "really easy." (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

A standard bus costs $575,000, while an articulated bus costs roughly $200,000 more. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)