Musicians mourn closure of the Windsor Beer Exchange

After a five-year run in the city's core, the Windsor Beer Exchange has announced plans to close the doors for good sometime next month.

The venue was a popular place for local musicians to perform original sets.

Local musicians will lose a venue in the downtown core when the Windsor Beer Exchange closes. (Tom Addison/CBC)

"We do what we can to get the shows out there, to promote," said owner Josh Olsen, who said he's not sure what the city could to help.

"Anything would help ... more people coming out to support who say they want to, that's the biggest thing, I think," said Olsen.

A downtown venue for musicians is closing in Windsor. 2:38

Carrying the torch

David Michael is the owner of Rock Star Music Hall in Windsor and plans to pick up where Olsen left off.

"Here at Rock Star Music Hall we treat every show like a concert," said Michael, who said live music is what draws customers in.

"We expect our audience to respect the audience and pay attention to what they're doing."