3 Windsor-Essex beaches test high for E. Coli levels
Three beaches in Windsor-Essex have warnings for swimmers due to high levels of bacteria - yet no beaches are closed.
All beaches remain open but 3 are deemed unsafe for swimming
Three beaches in Windsor-Essex are unsafe for swimming due to high E. Coli levels but no beaches are closed, according to the latest water quality test results by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
Results posted online from samples taken July 19 show warnings for Belle River Beach in Lakeshore, Mettawas Beach in Kingsville and Sandpoint Beach in Windsor. All three beaches have high levels of bacteria — an E.Coli count above 400 — and are deemed a health risk.
The bacterial counts reflect the conditions at the time of sampling. New samples are taken every Monday and conditions can change from day to day depending on the weather conditions.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?