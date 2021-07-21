3 Windsor-Essex beaches test high for E. Coli levels

Three beaches in Windsor-Essex are unsafe for swimming due to high E. Coli levels but no beaches are closed, according to the latest water quality test results by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Results posted online from samples taken July 19 show warnings for Belle River Beach in Lakeshore, Mettawas Beach in Kingsville and Sandpoint Beach in Windsor. All three beaches have high levels of bacteria — an E.Coli count above 400 — and are deemed a health risk.

The bacterial counts reflect the conditions at the time of sampling. New samples are taken every Monday and conditions can change from day to day depending on the weather conditions.