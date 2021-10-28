New community courts a slam dunk for Sandwich Towne

A basketball court in Sandwich Towne got a much-needed face lift recently and was unveiled to the public Thursday.

Two brand new, outdoor courts, built on land owned by the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation.

Mehari Hagos, founder and director of MH100 Youth Program, said it had been about a quarter-century since any work was done on this court.

"It was the worst basketball court I've ever seen in my life," he said. "Now they have glass backboards, the garbage is cleaned up. We put lights up there."

Hagos said a number of well-known local players started on that court — people who have moved onto playing in the NCAA at U.S. schools.

"It's a lovely court. This court is way better than how it was before, you know, now we can get our shots up," said resident Jordan Atahir. "Grind every day. Like MH said, if you don't grind you don't shine."

More work to do

Hagos said his work in the community, and particularly with basketball courts isn't done yet.

"This is the first among many," he said.

"My next mission is to do the one in Glengarry and Wyandotte area for the kids downtown, and my goal is just to help at risk youth that live in an inner city or low-income housing."

Fabio Costante, the Ward 2 councillor, put in $10,000 of ward money into the hoops.

"Basketball is a very popular sport with a lot of the kids here so this is a welcome addition for them," said Costante.

The Global Maintenance Company from Polonia Park helped with the remodel of these courts and gave out 42 free basketballs. They have plans to update another court around the corner at Bloomfield Road. In all about $20,000 was invested in the courts.

