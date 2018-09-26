Windsor barber starts newspaper written almost entirely in Arabic

A Windsor newspaper is being printed almost entirely in Arabic.

When Rabia Ibraheem, a barber on Wyandotte Street, moved to Canada from Iraq nine years ago, he had some difficulty adapting to his new country.

Now, he has created a monthly newspaper called Alif Baa — which translates to "A" and "B" in English — as a way of helping other newcomers overcome those same hurdles.

For Ibraheem, those hurdles included understanding English, getting a diploma and finding a job. He said Alif Baa will help people those who only speak Arabic learn about what's going on in Windsor.

"They need help ... They don't have any idea because they can't speak English very well."

Ibraheem had lived in Toronto in 2009 before moving to Windsor three years later.

He said he was shocked to learn that an Arabic newspaper didn't already exist in Windsor, considering Arabic is the city's second most-spoken language behind English.

Hear more from Rabia Ibraheem on the CBC's Windsor Morning:

"At least, this is a start," said Ibraheem.

Ibraheem works with a few of his Toronto-based friends to assist in the layout of the paper. He said it's difficult gathering information about advertisements and events in Windsor by himself — but ultimately, "it's worth it."

He even does some of the writing for the paper himself, even though he's had no formal journalism experience.