'They don't come:' Businesses at plaza at Banwell and Wildwood upset over construction

Businesses at a plaza at the intersection of Banwell Road and Wildwood Drive say construction at the intersection is hurting them.

Access to the plaza from Banwell Road has been cut off by construction of a roundabout. The only way to access the plaza is from Wildwood Drive, by turning on Robinet Road from Tecumseh Road East.

"Usually, the restaurant is full because we have a lot of offices and workers around," said Mira Brija, a waitress at Wildwood Grill. "They come for lunch and they have roughly 20-30 minutes to get their lunch done. With the construction, that 20 minutes gets them 10 minutes or maybe less."

"So they don't come."

Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Banwell Rd. and Wildwood Dr. Businesses at a plaza at the intersection say the construction has hurt them. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

The construction at the intersection is part of a massive overhaul of Banwell Road from Palmetto Street to the intersection where the plaza is.

According to the City of Windsor's construction projects website, the first phase of the project, which featured adding streetlights, was completed on Sept. 2.

The project will also include the installation of storm sewers, the roundabout at the intersection of Banwell Road and Wildwood/Mulberry Drives and the widening of Banwell, including trails and sidewalks.

Mira Brija is a waitress at Wildwood Grill. She says construction at the intersection of Banwell Rd. And Wildwood Dr. is causing her to lose working hours. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

For Brija, the drop in customers has resulted in a loss of working time.

"My hours are cut off," she said. "I used to work from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., but now I work from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m."

"Nowadays, you cannot make a living with three or four hours [of work]."

Brija said the lack of hours is making things very difficult to help her four kids.

Wildwood Grill is not the only business in the plaza that has suffered. You Are Beautiful Hair Design And Esthetics has also seen a drop in business.

You Are Beautiful Hair Design And Esthetics owner Rodica Neagu says her business has been impacted by the construction at the intersection of Banwell Rd. and Wildwood Dr. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

"Retail has gone down," said Rodica Neagu, the owner of the salon. "Customers are coming late because we are trying to inform them about the re-routing."

Neagu spoke with the City of Windsor about trying to get detour signage to inform drivers on how to get to the plaza. She said signage was only placed there last week.

OG Pizza's only location in Windsor is at the plaza.

"We just opened the week that it started," said Josh Bluhm, the pizzeria's manager and owner. "It's been tough getting out there. We weren't aware of it when we first opened so as soon as we put the open sign on, the construction started."

Josh Bluhm is the owner and manager of OG Pizza's Windsor location. The pizzeria opened just as construction at Banwell Rd. and Wildwood Dr. began which has hurt his business. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

Bluhm said their foot traffic is very low as a result. He said that customers have told him that they no longer travel on Banwell because of the construction.

All three businesses have customers from outside Windsor who do not know the neighbourhood very well, requiring Brija, Neagu and Bluhm to inform them how to get to the plaza.

Early end to construction is the goal

Bluhm said he wants construction to speed up so drivers can access the plaza from Banwell again.

The city engineer overseeing the project is sympathetic to the businesses. He's hoping to turn Bluhm's hope into reality.

Although the construction project website says the entire project is set to be completed on June 30, 2023, Paul Mourad said the work has "been accelerated" and he is hoping to have everything completed by December.

Mourad said the paving of the road is starting Thursday and heading into next week.

"Once that paving is completed, then we can open up those lanes to make left and right turns onto Wildwood," he said.

"When we open the road, it will probably be in the next couple of weeks."

Paul Mourad is the City of Windsor engineer overseeing the construction at the intersection of Banwell Rd. and Wildwood Dr. He is hoping to have the project finished by December. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

In an effort to recoup losses, Bluhm said he filed a damage claim two months ago through the city but the claim was denied, according to a letter provided to CBC News.

Patrick T. Brode, senior legal counsel with the City of Windsor, replied to Bluhm with a letter stating that "traffic was able to make a southbound right turn onto Wildwood until the most recent closure on Sept. 19 when traffic was shifted to the east side of Banwell Road."

The letter continued, saying, "I hope that you can appreciate that public works like this inevitably cause short term disruptions. In light of that, I cannot recommend that any damage claim be upheld."

The City of Windsor's response to a Damage Claim Form submitted by Josh Bluhm. (Submitted by Josh Bluhm)

Rasko Perkovic, a chef at Wildwood Grill, said the City of Windsor told the restaurant that construction "has to be done" and that there was nothing the city could do to reimburse the restaurant.