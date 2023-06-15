Windsor bait shop shuts down after decades in Sandwich

People looking for fishing rods, live bait and tackle from Strictly Fishing Bait and Tackle will have to cast a wider net going forward.

Owner Charles Tymchuk is shuttering the doors after hooking anglers up with the necessities in Windsor, Ont., for more than 30 years.

Tymchuk spent the last 12 at 3402 Sandwich St. He says the store's end will take some getting used to.

"It's going to be a pretty drastic change. Some part of that I look forward to," Tymchuk said.

"I don't need to get up at four o'clock in the morning anymore."

People are pinching pennies

During his time providing anglers from across Essex County and Michigan with custom-made jigs and minnows to lure their catch, he says he saw many changes.

Chief among these were the overall interest in fishing.

"Back in the '90's, it was tremendous. There was double, triple the number of anglers there was now," Tymchuk said.

He said stricter border crossings and rising fuel costs have had huge effects on his business.

Increasing costs have also changed the reasons his customers went fishing.

"People are fishing for food as opposed to pleasure. They're pinching the pennies," said Tymchuk.

Tymchuk says when Strictly Fishing Bait and Tackle shuts down, people will no longer have a place to buy live bait like minnows in Windsor, Ont. (Tyler Clapp/CBC)

Despite these challenges, his customers stayed loyal through all of it.

"A lot of people were counting on me to be here. We were steadfast. We opened everyday by 6:00 a.m. … We prided ourselves on that."

Getting people hooked

One of these customers was Windsor resident Garry Cooke. He started visiting the shop's original location in Dorwin Plaza with his grandfather when he was young.

He said the shop's closure means losing more than just a place to find bait and tackle.

"It's sad. It was always the place to go. They always had what you needed."

Longtime customer Gerry Cooke says the shop is a family tradition. (Submitted by Gerry Cooke)

For customers like Cooke, Strictly Fishing Bait and Tackle also helped to make fishing fun for kids.

Cooke recounted a time when owner Tymchuk provided equipment to his children.

"He's given my daughter a lure when she was young," Cooke said. "She came in with me and he had a pink lure and he gave it to her just to make her happy."

As to why Strictly Fishing Bait and Tackle is closing, Tymchuk said the reason stems from his landlord selling the building.

He said this came from the building being out of code, with the landlord lacking the funds to bring the location up to standard.

"Even if he [the landlord] was going to do the work, we wouldn't be able to be here because it has to be gutted out completely."

While the ship has sailed with regards to keeping the physical store open, Strictly Fishing Bait and Tackle is finding new life via email and Facebook.

Some of these plans include offering fishing equipment with a personal flair, something Tymchuk doesn't need the store to do.

"Still going to be doing custom jigs, still going to be doing custom painting, handline repairs."

On the whole, Tymchuk is grateful for the opportunity to have provided fishing needs through for as long as he did.

"Thank you to the folks, the anglers, the visitors, anyone who's ever dropped in. Thank you for the support, and carry on."