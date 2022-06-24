What's open and closed in Windsor on the August civic holiday

From services to shopping, here's a quick look at what will be open on the Aug. 1 civic holiday in Windsor.

Some grocery and retail stores are open for reduced hours including Tecumseh Mall (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and Devonshire Mall (11 a.m. - 6 p.m.).

Adventure Bay Family Water Park is open.

The 211 call centre, which provides information about community and social services, will be available Monday.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub on Wyandotte Street will be open for regular hours.

Sandpoint Beach will have lifeguards on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., weather and water quality permitting.

The Atkinson, Central, Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial outdoor pools are open from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Lakeview Park Marina will be open.