Windsor police investigating another attempted murder after stabbing

Windsor police have arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection to a stabbing investigation Saturday afternoon.

At around 5:30 p.m., police were called to an apartment in the 1600 Rooney St., near the intersection of Campbell and College Avenues.

Police say Adrienne Plastow took a knife to assault a man at some point during an argument between the two, before attacking another woman who was in the same apartment.

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the man had minor injuries.

The investigation revealed there was a probation order in place with non-association conditions between Plastow and the man. Police say all three people know each other.

Plastow is facing the following charges: