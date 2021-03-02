Windsor police seeking suspect after shots fired at person in vehicle

Windsor police say an arrest has been made and officers are seeking a second suspect after a shooting over the weekend.

The police service responded to a report of shots fired on Downing Street at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to a media release issued on Tuesday.

Officers found a vehicle that had damage consistent with gunfire.

Police believe the victim was driving in the area when two suspects in another vehicle fired shots and drove away.

The victim, who knows the suspects, was not injured, police said.

The following day, a suspect was arrested and a vehicle allegedly involved was seized.



A 21-year-old Windsor man is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon (firearm) dangerous to the public peace.



A 20-year-old man from Windsor is wanted on the same charges. Police say the firearm has not been located and the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

