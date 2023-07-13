Windsor police release suspect descriptions in 'targeted' machete attack

An alleged attack on three people with a machete was a targeted incident, Windsor police said Thursday.

Police have released an image of the suspect vehicle, along with descriptions of the three suspects — including the alleged attacker, driver of a white van and of a passenger in the van.

The first suspect — said to be the attacker — is a tall and thin man, with a tanned complexion, who wore a face mask, according to authorities.

They say the second suspect is a white man around 60 years old with grey hair.

And the third suspect is described as a white woman with light blonde shoulder-length hair.

Windsor police after they say three people sitting on a bench were attacked with a machete early Wednesday morning. (Lamia Abozaid/CBC)

Officers responded to a report of an assault near Langlois Avenue and Wyandotte Street East around 3 a.m. Wednesday, where they found three people with injuries to their arms consistent with slash wounds.

Investigators said the victims were sitting on a public bench when a white van drove up and stopped, before a masked suspect allegedly left the vehicle and attacked them with a machete.

No further information was immediately available Thursday afternoon.