Windsor Assembly Plant shutting down for 4 weeks amid microchip shortage, union says

The Windsor Assembly Plant will be shut down for four weeks starting Monday, according to the union representing workers there.

"[The] Union has received word that the shortage of microchips that are crippling almost every auto company is now impacting us here at the Windsor Assembly Plant," stated Unifor Local 444 in a post on Facebook Thursday evening.

A shortage of semiconductors — the microchips needed in everything from military equipment to coffee makers — is causing delays around the world, disrupting supply chains for smartphones and causing major problems in the auto industry.

Workers are directed to speak with their supervisor for more information.

A similar shutdown occured in February, when the semiconductor shortage halted production for three weeks.

CBC has reached out to Stellantis for comment.