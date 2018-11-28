April shut down at Windsor Assembly Plant

You can add another another shutdown at the Windsor Assembly Plant to the calendar.

Both the Windsor and Brampton Fiat Chrysler Automobiles factories will idle for two weeks in April.

Windsor's plant will be closed the weeks of April 8 and April 15.

According to FCA Canada spokesperson Lou Ann Gosselin, the shutdowns are meant to "align production with demand."

The Windsor factory has been shut down twice already in 2019, with two weeks of closure in January and one in February.

A February report shows sales for the Windsor-made Chrysler Pacifica dropped about 60 per cent. The Windsor factory also makes the Dodge Grand Caravan, which saw sales rise 12 per cent from last February.