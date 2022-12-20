Windsor Assembly Plant keeping 2nd shift

The union representing autoworkers at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant says the company has rescinded notice it would end the second shift at the factory in southwestern Ontario.

Unifor Local 444 tweeted the news at about 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, saying it had just been notified by the company.

"We knew we had an extension, we didn't know for how long but they notified us that today that they will no longer be reducing the second shift. It's great news it's a great Christmas present for us," said Unifor Local 444 president, Dave Cassidy.

"People have been on edge for a long time, you know we lost the third shift, we've been talking to the company telling them how important it is."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Stellantis confirmed the plant will continue to be a two-shift operation.

In October 2021, Stellantis said in a news release it would be changing its production operations at the plant, moving to a one-shift operation in the spring of 2022.

"The global automotive industry continues to face significant headwinds such as the persisting semiconductor shortage and the extended effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," said the release.

About 1,800 employees were expected to be laid off permanently.

The company has since extended the shift, with its latest extension guaranteed until at least the end of June 2023.

Plant 'down 18 weeks' this year

Cassidy said Tuesday's announcement came amid a difficult year for workers due to ongoing supply chain burdens.

"I mean we've been down 18 weeks this year so far, so it's been really tough on everyone being down that much," he said. "There's a big relief, a sigh of relief."

In June, Stellantis announced details of its production plans for its Brampton, Ont. and Windsor plants, following a major investment announcement.

Production of the company's new STLA Large platform is set to take place in Windsor, with the current models of Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger, and Dodge Challenger at the Brampton plant ending in 2024, when the factory will begin retooling and modernizing toward the company's electric vehicle future.

During the announcement, the automaker said it hopes to diversify its ability to introduce battery-electric or hybrid models to the production line at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Retooling is expected to begin in 2023.

Cassidy is hopeful the third shift, previously cancelled by the company, will return after the upgrades.