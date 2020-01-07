Skip to Main Content
Worker dies at Windsor Assembly Plant, Ministry of Labour investigates
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of a worker at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

A Ministry of Labour investigator has been assigned to the case. (Colin Cote-Paulette/Radio-Canada)

Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of a worker at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) Windsor Assembly Plant.

According to Ministry spokesperson Janet Deline, the employee was found unconscious while sitting at a workstation on Monday.

"The Ministry has confirmed that the worker has passed away," said Deline, in an email. "However, we are still waiting to determine if this incident is work-related."

