Worker dies at Windsor Assembly Plant, Ministry of Labour investigates
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of a worker at the Windsor Assembly Plant.
The worker was found unconscious while sitting at a workstation, Ministry says
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of a worker at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) Windsor Assembly Plant.
According to Ministry spokesperson Janet Deline, the employee was found unconscious while sitting at a workstation on Monday.
"The Ministry has confirmed that the worker has passed away," said Deline, in an email. "However, we are still waiting to determine if this incident is work-related."
