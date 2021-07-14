Windsor Assembly Plant on hiatus for the rest of July

The Windsor Assembly Plant will stay shut down through the end of July after spending much of the spring on a production hiatus.

Stellantis said Wednesday that the continued closure of the plant is due to a shortage of semiconductors, which are needed in auto production.

"Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry," a spokesperson for the automaker said in an emailed statement.

The same shortage, which is affecting other automaker and manufacturers of electronic goods around the world, prompted automaker Stellantis to halt production from late March to early July, though there was a limited reopening the week of May 31.

At the time that Stellantis announced that Windsor Assembly Plant would resume production on the week of July 5, the company said that manufacturing plans would be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. The plant closed again the following week.

The automaker, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, employs around 5,000 people at its assembly plant in Windsor, where the Pacifica minivan is manufactured.