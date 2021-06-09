Windsor Assembly Plant to be idled for the rest of June

The Windsor Assembly Plant will remain idle for the next few weeks, Stellantis says.

The automaker formerly known as Fiat Chrysler — which employs about 5,000 people at its Windsor facility — said production will be halted for the remainder of June.

The week of June 21, however, had already been scheduled as a down week for the plant, the company's head of communications for Canada, LouAnn Gosselin, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company said the shutdown is due to an "unprecedented" worldwide shortage of the microchips used in vehicle production.

"Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry," Gosselin said.

The shortage of the microchips, which are used in many electronic devices, has led to similar shutdowns throughout the auto industry this year.

The Windsor Assembly Plant went on a three-week shutdown in February, and then shut down again as of late March.

The plant ran several shifts the week of May 31 before going back on hiatus earlier this month.