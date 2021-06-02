Windsor Assembly Plant shutting down for 2 more weeks
Plant closure is due to global shortage of semiconductors, Stellantis says
The Windsor Assembly Plant is going back on hiatus for the next two weeks, Stellantis says.
A spokesperson for the company said production will be down for the weeks of June 7 and 14 due to the "unprecedented" global shortage of semiconductors, which are used in vehicle manufacturing.
"Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry," LouAnn Gosselin, the company's head of communications for Canada, said in a statement on Wednesday.
This year, a worldwide shortage of semiconductors, which are used in many electronic devices, has wrought havoc on the auto sector, affecting production for many major companies including Stellantis.
Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, previously announced that the Windsor plant would be running two shifts this week following a closure that had been in place since March 29.
The plant, which employs nearly 5,000 workers, also went on a three-week shut down in February.
