2-week shutdown announced for Windsor FCA plant

The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Windsor Assembly Plant will be shut down for two weeks beginning Jan. 13.

LouAnn Gosselin, a spokesperson for FCA Canada, confirmed the shutdown is "align production with demand."

Unifor Local 444, which represents employees at the Windsor Assembly Plant, previously announced that a shutdown would occur the week of Jan. 20.

FCA Canada released sales figures for fourth quarter 2019 sales figures on Jan. 3, revealing a sales increase of 14 per cent.

According to FCA Canada, 223,101 vehicles were sold throughout 2019, with 44,427 sales made in Q4 2019.

However, sales for the Chrysler Pacifica vehicle assembled in Windsor were down compared to both Q4 2018 and the overall year.

FCA Canada sold 609 Pacifica vehicles in Q4 2019, down nine per cent compared to Q4 2018. The company sold 3,731 Pacifica vehicles throughout 2019, down 38 per cent compared to 2018.