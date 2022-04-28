2nd shift at Windsor Assembly Plant extended until the end of 2022

The second shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant is being extended until the end of the year.

Dave Cassidy, the president of Unifor Local 444, made the announcement in an video on Twitter on Thursday evening.

He said he had just gotten off the phone with Stellantis.

"So we're going to keep working on that, and moving forward, but great news today," he said.

A spokesperson for Stellantis, the automaker previously known as Fiat Chrysler, confirmed that the second shift will continue through December.

Last fall, the company said it would be changing its production operations at the plant, moving to a one-shift operation in the spring of 2022.

"The global automotive industry continues to face significant headwinds such as the persisting semiconductor shortage and the extended effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said in an October media release.

In February, however, the company announced that it would keep the second shift through to the end of June.

If the second shift is eliminated, 1,800 employees are expected to lose their jobs.