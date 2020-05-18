Windsor Assembly Plant workers back in the factory, as auto companies reopen

Workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobile's Windsor Assembly Plant are back at work Tuesday, after a forced shutdown in March due to COVID-19.

Ford and GM also opened operations on May 19 in Canada — with Ford in Windsor looking to produce about one million masks for health-care workers per month for a period of one year.

Jerry Dias, national president of Unifor — the union that represents many of the auto workers — said safety is the number one priority and that many new measures were implemented for the factory's restart.

New safety features include a pre-screening area where temperatures will be taken before workers enter the plant, an app monitoring workers' health, leaders to ensure physical distancing standards are met, cleaning, disinfecting especially in high-touch areas, mandatory masks, lines on the floor directing traffic, and staggered breaks and lunches with limited seating.

The factory — which at one point was slated to open May 4 — has set up tents outside of entry gates where employees will be screened before entering.

The Windsor Assembly Plant's reopening came one day after U.S. automakers were back online, due to the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.

Detroit's Big Three — Fiat Chrysler, General Motors and Ford — as well as Honda and Toyota all had screening procedures in place at dozens of factories that opened from the Great Lakes states south to Tennessee and Texas and out west at Tesla's factory near the San Francisco Bay.

Medical screening tents and personal protective equipment stations could be seen set up outside of FCA's Windsor Assembly Plant, ahead of the May 19 opening of the factory. (Bob Becken/CBC)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Windsor Assembly Plant is back online Tuesday after being closed down due to COVID-19 since March. A sign saying "Let's keep each other safe" is posted at a gate to the factory. (Bob Becken/CBC)

