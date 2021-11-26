Accused in Windsor Assembly Plant explosion granted bail

The man accused in the explosion at the Windsor Assembly Plant earlier this month has been granted bail, with conditions.



James Harris, 33, made an appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice for a bail hearing on Friday morning.

A publication ban is in place preventing media outlets from disclosing details heard in court, including the reasons the accused was granted bail.

The conditions of his release include that Harris must live with his mother on a $2,000 surety, and can't leave her home overnight without her permission. He's also forbidden from using social media except under his mother's supervision.

Harris cannot be within 25 metres of the Stellantis plant, possess any weapons or attend COVID-19 rallies.

There's also a list of individuals that Harris is forbidden from communicating with.

The blast took place on Nov. 4 in an unoccupied area of the auto plant.



Police later confirmed that a "suspicious package" detonated. No one was hurt.

Harris, who was arrested on Nov. 17, faces three charges:

Explosion/disregard for human life

Intend to cause explosion likely to cause serious bodily harm or death

Intend to cause explosion likely to cause serious damage to property.

Harris is due in court again on Jan. 26.