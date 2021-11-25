Windsor Assembly Plant workers face Dec. 1 deadline to declare vaccination status: union

By next week, workers at Stellantis' Windsor Assembly Plant will face discipline if they don't disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status, according to the union representing employees.

"The active workers that have not declared their vaccination status as of yet, the company has told us that they are going to start disciplining as of Dec. 1, and that they need to put their status in, as to whether they're vaccinated or not, or whether they're not going to do it, whether they've put in for an exemption," Dave Cassidy, president of Unifor Local 444, said in a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

The union filed a grievance with Stellantis over the policy, which was announced in October.

Workers had until Dec. 17 to become fully vaccinated, but Cassidy said that deadline has been extended to Dec. 31.

Dave Cassidy is the president of Unifor Local 444. The union is grieving the COVID-19 vaccination mandate at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

The company said it made the decision in the best interest of employee health and safety.

"Since vaccines have become available, Stellantis has continued to strongly advocate for our employees to get vaccinated as the best way to protect against the transmission and reduce the severity of the illnesses associated with COVID-19," a Stellantis spokesperson said in a statement at that time.

Exceptions to the policy will made on a case-by-case basis.

