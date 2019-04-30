Police investigating assault at Bruce and Riverside

Windsor police are investigating an assault near Bruce Avenue and Riverside Drive Tuesday evening.

Police have marked off the men's bathroom in the riverfront park near the intersection.

There is also a two-wheeled scooter inside another marked off section closer to intersection.

Police officers were called to the area of Riverside Drive W. at Caron Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. for a call labelled "other offensive weapon."

Here's a look at the scene. Two wheeled scooter or e-bike in the police tape.

Police are actively investigating.