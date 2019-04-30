Police investigating assault at Bruce and Riverside
Numerous police vehicles have shown up to the riverfront park, an area is blocked off
Windsor police are investigating an assault near Bruce Avenue and Riverside Drive Tuesday evening.
Police have marked off the men's bathroom in the riverfront park near the intersection.
There is also a two-wheeled scooter inside another marked off section closer to intersection.
Police officers were called to the area of Riverside Drive W. at Caron Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. for a call labelled "other offensive weapon."
Here’s a look at the scene.<br><br>Two wheeled scooter or e-bike in the police tape. <a href="https://t.co/pn8zN8ktzb">pic.twitter.com/pn8zN8ktzb</a>—@ChrisEnsingCBC
Police are actively investigating.
The police have marked off the men’s bathroom at the side of the Detroit River, just down the bank from where this scene is. <br><br>A woman who lives in the area tells me she saw an ambulance at the cross walk at Bruce/Riverside around 530. <a href="https://t.co/L3eiqXrclb">pic.twitter.com/L3eiqXrclb</a>—@ChrisEnsingCBC