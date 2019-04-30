Skip to Main Content
Police investigating assault at Bruce and Riverside
Windsor

Police investigating assault at Bruce and Riverside

A large police response has blocked off certain areas of a riverfront park near Bruce Avenue and Riverside Drive.

Numerous police vehicles have shown up to the riverfront park, an area is blocked off

CBC News ·
Windsor police showed up to the area at Bruce Avenue and Riverside Drive W. to investigate an assault. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Windsor police are investigating an assault near Bruce Avenue and Riverside Drive Tuesday evening.

Police have marked off the men's bathroom in the riverfront park near the intersection.

There is also a two-wheeled scooter inside another marked off section closer to intersection.

Police officers were called to the area of Riverside Drive W. at Caron Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. for a call labelled "other offensive weapon."

Police are actively investigating.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|