Windsor artists find creative ways of releasing new music during a pandemic

Releasing new music can be difficult even under normal circumstances, but two Windsor artists are figuring out how to do it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelsi Mayne's debut album "As I Go" was released in late March. Three years in the making, after working with Nashville songwriters, she picked 11 songs to record.

"I was going to come back to Windsor and my roots, because I got my start at the Bull and Barrel, so I wanted to have a full circle moment," she said, about planning an album release party.

But those plans had to change. She said everyone's health is the priority right now. Touring is also out of the question, so she's turned to social media.

"I've been live streaming on Instagram. I'll be doing that on Facebook as well," Mayne said.

Another Windsor musician, Leighton Bain, is in a similar position. His newest album is finished, but he's releasing it in a different way.

"I'm deciding to release it over the next six months in a series of singles," Bain said. "One song at a time, spreading them out slowly introducing them to everybody." The first single, Little Mountains, was released on Friday.

He said he had considered this before COVID-19 hit, but said slowly releasing the music over time will help him because he won't be able to tour and work in other studios to create new content.

"It makes sense to slowly promote it and take the time to promote each song on its own," said Bain.

Usually he would have had a release show, but couldn't. He planned to have one in Windsor, but said after this is over he may be able to do it at a later date.

Leighton Bain plans to release his new music as singles over the next six months. (Facebook/leighton.bain)

Although the inability to perform in public has quashed some of Bain's plans, he said it's also given him time to catch up on other plans.

"Some projects I've been wanting to work on, some collaborations with other musicians from a writing standpoint, from a marketing standpoint," he said. "It's a chance to take a deep breath and look at some of my longer term goals."

Aside from his music, Bain has a second job he's able to continue to do at home, but said it's a hard time for other musicians. They have to find ways to get creative in how they reach their fans.

"Hopefully the listeners are going to respond and contribute and tip with the live streams and still purchase albums and merchandise online," he said.

With two kids at home, Bain said he's keeping busy, but said he's still missing the social aspects of everyday life.

"But you know it's all for the greater good and we're in it for the long haul."