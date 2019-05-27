Windsor artist named finalist in SiriusXM Top of the Country competition

Windsor's Kelsi Mayne has been voted one of three finalists in SiriusXM's Top of the Country competition.

"This completely changes my life at the moment," said Mayne. "To be a finalist is completely game-changing for an up-and-coming artist like me."

The three finalists were determined after the public voted for their favourite song between eight artists on SiriusXM's website.

Mayne and the other two finalists will participate in a week-long songwriting camp in Nashville, attend an exclusive mentorship session in Toronto with influential people from across the industry and perform at the Boots and Hearts festival.

To determine a winner, all three finalists will "duke it out" on stage at the Canadian Country Music Association awards in Calgary in front a panel of judges, according to SiriusXM, with a cash prize of $25,000 on the line.

Mayne said she learned she had become a finalist through email. It was such a shock to her that she couldn't immediately tell if it was part of a dream or real life.

"I was in a fog. I had performed the night before, got in at 2 a.m., got up to volunteer coach at 6:30 a.m. and then I went back to bed after," said Mayne.

"I actually dreamt a different result. So when I actually read the real email, I wasn't completely sure it was real or not."

The other two finalists are Tim and the Glory Boys, based out of Abbotsford, B.C., and singer-songwriter Matt Lang of Maniwaki, Que. The Canadian Country Music Association awards will take place Sept. 5 to 8.

Participants were only allowed to submit one original song for the competition. Tap on the player below to hear Mayne's song, About Time: