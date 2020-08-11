Artist hopes to raise awareness of racial inequality through artwork

Monte Scott, an African-Canadian Windsor artist, donated a Black Lives Matter inspired portrait entitled Chained No More to the Town of Amherstburg Monday night at council.

The acrylic painting — which measures at about 61 cm by 123 cm — depicts a ballerina, a woman of colour, breaking free from chains shackled to her wrists as she tiptoes toward trees and butterflies.

Scott — who has family roots in Amherstburg — said it's a timely piece illustrating the struggle of Black people throughout history and is based on the racial tensions and the racial equality issues people have been talking about over the last few months.

"I always want society and people to put their best foot forward. And I try and inspire that through my art," he said.

When asked what the biggest takeaway from his painting is, Scott said it's to "be culturally sensitive."

"The ballerina is the freedom and grace and beauty just like all of the different cultures and the races," he said. "And then there are the butterflies in the trees which signify growth and prosperity."

'Be culturally sensitive'

"Racial equality is important. Embrace all cultures and see how wonderful life can be."

He hopes to contribute to the Black Lives Matter movement through his art.

The acrylic painting depicts a ballerina, a woman of colour, breaking free from chains shackled to her wrists as she tiptoes towards trees and butterflies. (Submitted by Danielle Scott)

"My message is not loud by voice but my message is loud by the artwork."

Scott said it took him about 32 hours to create the painting.

Frank Di Pasquale, a fan of Scott's, purchased three print copies of it for him and his children.

He said systemic racism is still prevalent in Windsor-Essex and Canada and hopes the Town of Amherstburg will pass a motion where they contact the different levels of government to end systemic racism across the country.

"We are all one people," he said. "Racism is still a very big part of what's going on in Canada. ... It's in all our institutions. ... It's everywhere. And the racism could be very subtle too. It's not something that is necessarily as terrible as what happened in Mr. [George] Floyd and some of the things have gone on in the [U.S.]. But how do we nip it in the bud and where do we start?"

Amherstburg Coun. Peter Courtney said the painting is beautiful and the presentation and donation of the painting is a great gesture, especially at a time where "people are losing faith in humanity"

'More work needs to be done'

"I think it shows the evolution of history. It shows where we as human beings have come from and where we're going," he said, adding that it ultimately depicts freedom.

"We've got a lot of Black history right here in the Town of Amherstburg," he said, adding that "it's a great thing that we'll be able to display it in the town."

Scott said he hopes people will enjoy his art and that it inspires them and raises awareness of the movement, adding that there is more work that needs to be done when it comes to racial equality.