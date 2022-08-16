Meet Abigail, a giant crocheted spider created by a Windsor artist

Alexandria Masse received a $10,000 emerging artist grant from shoemaker Fluevog. Her giant spider, Abigail, will be featured in one of the company's stores.

Abigail is a 3-metre wide, woodland spider sculpture, but she doesn't strike fear into those who cross her path — and that's very much intentional.

"I wanted to create something comforting and kind of juxtapose the whole scary spider with [a] large soft plush sculpture," said Alexandria Masse, the textile artist from Windsor who created the massive crocheted piece.

"And that's why I stuck to a lot of bright colours and such a large scale. It's very squishy and very huggable, and you can lay on it. That's the whole point of it. "

The spider is destined to go on display at a Fluevog shoe store in Toronto. It was created through the company's $10,000 grant for emerging artists that Masse won earlier this year.

Abigail took two months to complete, and contains roughly 195 crocheted circles and about 11 kilograms of stuffing.

The installation is part of a series of large insects that Masse hopes to build on in the future.

"I don't plan on stopping," Masse said. "I was really inspired by the insects in Windsor because there's just so much wildlife here."