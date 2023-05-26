Windsor apartment fire being investigated by arson unit

The Windsor police arson unit is investigating after a fire Thursday at a downtown apartment building.

In a news release Friday, police said fire crews and paramedics responded to a call of a fire in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single unit of the building and extinguish it.

"The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident," the news release said.

Police said through the course of the investigation, the arson unit determined "the fire was deliberately started."

The news release identifies a suspect in the alleged arson.