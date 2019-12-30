Windsor police looking for armed robbery suspect

Windsor police are looking for a suspect related to an armed robbery on Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a convenience store on Dec. 28 around 11:15 p.m.

When they arrived at the Walker Road store, near Ledyard Avenue, police learned the suspect had entered the store wearing a black mask and grey hoodie had entered the store with a firearm, demanded cash and then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported. A firearm has not been recovered.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5'8" and 6' tall.

Windsor police have reminded people the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.