Windsor council votes for city review of appointment policies

Windsor council has voted to conduct a review on the municipality's appointment policy.

Coun. Kieran McKenzie moved the motion, which will see administration look at the policies and processes other municipalities go through for making appointments to agencies, boards and commissions.

The motion suggested looking to London, Cambridge and Kitchener as "peer municipalities" but the review could look into other cities as well.

City staff will report back "with options for council consideration in terms of best practices or improvements that can be made in the context of equity, diversity, inclusion, transparency and accountability," the motion stated.

Criticism of police board diversity

This move from council comes after controversy over a lack of diversity on the police board.

Last month, city council voted to appoint Sophia Chisholm, a credit union executive who is white, to the board of directors for the Windsor Police Service. The move attracted criticism that an opportunity to add diversity to the all-white board had been missed.

Several people have come forward to speak out on the issue, including a former city councillor and an Indigenous advocate.

A criminology professor at the University of Windsor who is Black has also raised concerns after she applied for the position but was passed over.