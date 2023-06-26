Customers upset after spotting ants near the sandwiches at a local Tim Hortons

Melissa Martin-Callard and Darren Woods were picking up an early-morning breakfast at a local Tim Hortons before heading out on a fishing trip Sunday when they saw a swarm of ants on the food prep board.

"[Melissa] had pointed out, like she noticed something moving on the trays. And when we looked again we we noticed there was literally at least 50 to 60 ants crawling all over these trays and in the food and on our food," said Woods.

"We brought it up to (the worker) eventually and she basically just tried to [move] the ants away, and didn't offer us to remake the sandwiches, didn't say sorry."

Melissa Martin-Callard and Darren Woods said they may never eat at Tim Hortons again after seeing ants all over the food preparation area at a Windsor Tim Hortons. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

Martin-Callard posted the photos, taken at a North Service Road East Tim Hortons, in a local Windsor restaurant Facebook group over the weekend. It quickly attracted hundreds of comments.

"It was just it was just a complete lack of like customer care, essentially," Woods said.

Contacted by CBC News, the Windsor-Essex County Healthy Unit said it had received a report about the incident and was investigating.

The most recent inspection reports for that location, the latest in February 2023, said the inspections were satisfactory with no infractions noted.

In a statement, the media relations team for Tim Hortons said the incident was a result of the drive-thru window mistakenly being left slightly ajar overnight.

"We were extremely disappointed to see the images that were shared online, which were taken at a restaurant that has an otherwise exceptional track record of cleanliness and high-quality guest experience," the statement reads.

"The kitchen was closed for food service shortly after the restaurant opened that morning and underwent a deep cleaning while a pest control company was consulted.

"The experts confirmed the issue originated outside the restaurant and that it would be safe to reopen the kitchen for food service."

The company said the store's owners were on site Sunday morning and are in the process of retraining staff to "learn from this isolated incident."

Woods said he used to work at a Tim Hortons, but this had made him question whether he'll eat there again.

"Honestly, it scares me about what we don't see," Woods said.

Martin-Callard said she'd never eat at the coffee shop again, even for a simple coffee.

"You're responsible for feeding people and people pay a good amount of money to eat your food," Woods said. "I just think it should be made with care. And if it's not something that you would eat or something that you would serve yourself, don't serve it."

Expert says ants are 'ubiquitous'

Alex Smith is a professor of biology at the University of Guelph.

Admittedly, he said, he thinks ants are amazing creatures. But, he said, their presence in a food preparation area raises some questions.

Alex Smith is a professor of biology at the University of Guelph. He said ants are "ubiquitous." (TJ Dhir/CBC)

"They want the foods that we have and that's where they are," he said.

In Canada, there are as many as 200 species of ants, he said.

Smith said the ants in Martin-Callard's photo appear to be reproductive ants because they have wings. That raises the question, he said: did they simply fly into the food prep area, or is there an ant colony out of sight?

Ants can be carriers for some non-food friendly things, he said, like moulds, yeasts and even — in a limited sense, he cautioned — microorganisms like E.coli or salmonella.

"If they walked across something and walked across a food prep surface, they certainly could be transferring something."

Smith said anyone with an ant issue should be careful to address the root cause — the queen ant — and not just the visible ants.

Many popular remedies can be a good fix because they contain natural ingredients like Borax, that are catastrophic for ants but not for humans or pets in small quantities.

But he also said while we may recoil at the thought of eating insects, it's something humans have done forever. North American food inspection agencies even have guidelines on the allowable amount of bug traces that can be present in foods, he noted.

"In and itself, eating these things — if that's the concern — we eat insects all the time."