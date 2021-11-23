'Vile': Officials call out anti-vax actions in Windsor, Ont. meant to keep kids from the shot

People opposed to vaccinations in Windsor, Ont. faced quick criticism Tuesday after threatening protests that could hinder parents from getting their children the COVID-19 shot.

Windsor police said they're preparing to be on site at vaccine clinics to oversee any protest being planned.

"There will be police presence to monitor & ensure public safety," Windsor Police Service posted on social media Tuesday.

"A reminder that protesters are required to remain on public property. Hospital operations & public safety cannot be disrupted in any way."

Bookings for children ages five to 11 opened Tuesday morning following Health Canada's approval of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for kids. The first appointments are scheduled start on Thursday in Windsor.

Health officials also condemned a former People's Party of Canada (PPC) candidate for suggesting his followers book appointments meant for children, but then not show up.

Victor Green, who ran in Windsor-Tecumseh, posted the phone number to the Devonshire Mall vaccine site to a private Facebook group.

Liberal MPP Irek Kusmierczyk tweeted this response along with a photo of the original post by former People's Party of Canada candidate Victor Green. (@Irek_K/Twitter)

"You know what to do," Green wrote.

"Fill those appointment slots up so much, they will have to turn kids away because they are fully booked."

David Musyj, president and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, was swift to respond writing in an online statement that what Green was doing was "reprehensible and repugnant."

'To deliberately sabotage someone's ability to access this life-saving vaccine needs to be stopped through current and/or immediately implemented legislation,' says Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj. (CBC News)

"Our local Windsor/Essex health-care system and the world has witnessed the devastating impact of COVID-19 on our community and to deliberately sabotage someone's ability to access this life-saving vaccine needs to be stopped through current and/or immediately implemented legislation," he said.

MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh Irek Kusmierczyk also tweeted condemnation of Green's post calling it a "vile" act.

CBC News has reached out Green for comment and will update this story should he respond.