3rd shift to be introduced at Windsor Annex Engine Plant: Unifor
New 6.8-litre engine for F-series trucks required to be completed by January
A third shift will be added at Ford Motor Company's Windsor Annex Engine Plant, according to the union representing workers.
Production for Ford's new 6.8-litre internal combustion engine (ICE) has to be ready to start in January, according to Tim Little, vice-president of Unifor Local 200.
"We have to have engines for [the] Kentucky truck [plant]," he said.
The news was first reported by the Windsor Star.
Ford did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
Windsor currently builds a 7.3-litre engine for the F-series trucks constructed in Kentucky. The inclusion of the production of the new 6.8-litre engine that will be sent to Kentucky requires the extra shift.
Little said the 6.2-litre engine built in Romeo, Mich., is going away at the end of the year and Windsor's Annex Engine Plant will start producing the first 6.8-litre engines.
"When the 6.2-litre goes out, the 6.8-litre has to go in," he said.
Little would not comment on how many jobs the third shift would create, saying it's a "floating number."
"It's hard to tell. Some of those jobs are already in the building, so we can't tack a number to it."
Supply chain issues have plagued Ford, according to Little, but he said Ford is ensuring that will no longer be an issue.
"This is an important program that Ford has to have," Little said. "It is for one of our most profitable vehicles. They're working right now to make sure that the supply line is cleared to make the 6.8-litre and the 7.3-litre at the Annex."
"I can't tell you how many resources Ford Motor Company has put behind securing a solid supply chain for this motor."
The fact Ford has is putting resources behind the project is welcome news to one auto industry group.
"It says to me that Ford can't make those trucks fast enough, so it can't make those engines fast enough," said Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association. "They're committed to making sure that nothing preventable interrupts it."
Little said despite the push to make electric vehicles (EVs), internal combustion engines and vehicles are still valuable.
"All we hear about is EV," he said. "I think everybody needs to take a step back and remember that all these new projects and programs are still funded by the ICE engine programs and their profits."
"There's still a long future for ICE engines in Ford Motor Company."
Volpe agrees.
"This announcement underlines that our short-term future is making sure that we have a healthy demand for the products that we make today," he said. "This is just as important for the mid-term future as the electric products are for the long-term future."
With files from TJ Dhir
