New animated love song and video released by two Windsor artists

Crissi Cochrane, a Windsor-based singer-songwriter, and Delaney Beaudoin, an emerging local animator, collaborated to produce a new animated music video entitled Why.

It took the pair 450 hours of collaboration and nine drafts of the original concept to get to the finished product. Cochrane, a seasoned performer and recording artist, said she chose to produce an animated video to capture the nuances and complexities of the story.

"It's an art form that I really love," Cochrane said. "I feel there is so much more you can say with animation that maybe would be very challenging to try and capture in a more traditional, live action video."

The collaboration was a win-win for both partners.

Song of unrequited love

Beaudoin, a fourth-year animation student at Sheridan College, said there were not many internships offered for animators at the time, so she was given permission to work on the project as one of her final assignments toward her degree.

"The hours and the project worked out super well and I was very lucky that Crissi reached out," Beaudoin said.

WATCH | WHY the official animated music video by Crissi Cochrane

The song Why is about the yearning of two star-crossed lovers who go through the emotional toll of missed connections. The story takes place over a span of two decades as the female protagonist struggles to maintain her relationship with her love.

Cochrane describes it as a story of '"unrequited love."

"The people just keep getting their timing wrong," she said. "You can feel listening to the song there's a defiance, a perseverance — trying to make this thing work."

Cochrane said the animated visuals are what makes the story clear and resonant.

Delaney Beaudoin, a fourth year animation student at Sheridan College, spent 450 hours creating the video for "WHY." (Submitted by Delaney Beaudoin)

"I knew that I wanted it to be really visually engaging. It's almost psychedelic at points but not quite but it kind of breaks the laws of physics," she said.

Cochrane said her partner, Delaney Beaudoin, was incredible at facilitating the shifts in time within the story.

"I feel like we've really married our ideas in this project," said Cochrane.

The style of the animated video is similar to an early Disney movie, which for Beaudoin, was a new challenge because it was outside of her comfort zone.

"It's not necessarily my go-to style as an artist but I do pride myself on being able to accomplish different styles," Beaudoin said.

82 contributors from around the world

In order to finance the production of the music video, Cochrane and Beaudoin sought out grants and crowd-funding. According to Cochrane, the pair was awarded a $4,000 grant but it was not enough to sustain the full length of time needed for the project.

"Four hundred and fifty hours is so, so much time and obviously four grand doesn't really begin to cover all of that work and effort," Cochrane said.

They ran an online crowd funding campaign to raise money over the summer, which resulted in nearly $7,400 from 82 contributors from around the world.

LISTEN | Crissi Cochrane and Delaney Beaudoin dive into their collaborative process on Why