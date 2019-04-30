The emergency number for ammonia services outside some Windsor rinks is wrong

An emergency number posted at two outdoor rinks run by the City of Windsor directs people to call a company that is no longer operating.

This comes after staff prepared a report that outlines issues related to monitoring ammonia and exposure of ammonia among employees working at city arenas.

An employee reported ammonia exposure in February to the Ministry of Labour. The person had been draining chiller oil, which is a routine procedure preformed in a machine room at arenas.

Ammonia is a toxic gas that can be fatal if a person is exposed to levels that are too high, or exposed for too long.

The report also included details about an ammonia sensor that wasn't working, and results of an internal investigation that showed six machinery rooms had higher ammonia levels than regulations allow during the chiller oil draining process.

While reporting on the story, CBC News learned that the signs with the emergency numbers were out of date.

Signs being removed

Arrand Refrigeration previously inspected the refrigeration systems for ice rinks in Windsor before the company shut down after the owner's sudden death in 2014.

Ray Mensour is the executive director of the City of Windsor's recreation and culture department. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

CIMCO, a company based in Toronto, now services the rinks, but the old number for Arrand Refrigeration was still posted at Charles Clarke Square and Lanspeary Park outdoor rinks as of Tuesday.

"No, it must be an old sign," said Ray Mensour, executive director of recreation and culture for the City of Windsor, when asked about the signs on Wednesday.

He didn't know why the signs were still posted but said they would be removed immediately.

Lessons learned from report

Mensour said that keeping the public and employees safe is the priority for the city.

"That's our priority, is everyone's safety," he said.

He emphasized there was already a procedure in place, prior to the investigations, where employees are to evacuate the room if the sensor registers ammonia levels above 25 ppm.

The report will go to council next week, but Mensour said the city has already created changes with how employees deal with the risk of ammonia.

That includes retraining staff on the most recent procedures for draining the chiller oil and providing staff with face respirators they must wear while entering the room.